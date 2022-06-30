Gold up Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs350 per tola on Wednesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs141,850 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs300 to Rs121,613.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $3 to $1,826 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,550 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,328.87. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs2,000 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.
