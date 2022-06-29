 
Wednesday June 29, 2022
Kidnapped girl recovered

By Our Correspondent
June 29, 2022

PESHAWAR: A three-year-old girl, who was kidnapped last month, was recovered during an action on Tuesday. An official said one Afzal had lodged a case about the abduction of his three-year-old daughter last month. The official said the Rahman Baba Police Station staff recovered the girl and arrested the alleged kidnapper Ghufran.

