Cattle markets to be operational from July 1

Islamabad: The cattle markets will formally become operational from the 1st of July and three government departments will help the local administration to ensure their smooth functioning in the face of a great rush of visitors, especially in the last few days before Eidul Azha.

According to the details, Assistant Commissioner (Potohar) will supervise the affairs related to Cattle Market in sector I-15. The Assistant Commissioner (Southern) and the Assistant Commissioner (Rural) will monitor the cattle market in Tarnol and Tarlai respectively.

The arrangements are being made in the cattle markets to facilitate both sellers and buyers. Water will be arranged for animals and the owners will have to pay water bills. The markets will have electricity connections. The installation of tents for shade has also begun in the market.

A plan has also been made in collaboration with the district administration and the traffic police to ensure law and order as well as proper sanitation.A huge movement of livestock and mass gatherings in cattle markets always pose threats of communicable diseases like cholera, typhoid fever, Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), and respiratory infections.