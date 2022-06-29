Gratuity fund for PLRA staff approved

LAHORE:The 18th board meeting of the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) was held under the Chairmanship of Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Senior Member Board of Revenue.

PLRA Director General Muhammad Ali presented seven-point agenda before the board. The members also approved the Budget of PLRA for the fiscal year 2022-23 amounting Rs 6 billion. The establishment of a gratuity fund for PLRA staff was also approved.

To make PLRA economically stable and self-sufficient, the board approved the policy under the provisions of Punjab Government's investment policy. The board approved getting access to NADRA database for identification and verification of legal heirs which will help to prevent probability of frauds in mutations of inheritance and gift. The board, however, rejected the proposal to increase PLRA service charges, to provide relief to public, in view of the current inflation.