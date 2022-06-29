Electricity shortage

Karachi is currently in the grips of the hot summer, and its residents are finding it difficult to beat the heat, especially when they have to face long hours of loadshedding. It is strange that a country that has the potential to produce more than the required electricity is facing power shortages. What is the reason for this gross mismanagement? Who should be blamed for this? Why do people have to suffer because of the incompetence of our leaders?
K-Electric has no answers. It has released a loadshedding schedule, and that is it. From residential houses to workplaces, everything is affected. We do not know how one can live without electricity for such a long time.
Kainat Rehman
Karachi
It is quite shocking that many medical stores are selling expired medicines without any fear. This practice is more...
Public-sector hospitals in Pakistan have become a dismal picture of neglect and bad governance. Most of these...
The Shehbaz Sharif government came to power with a lot of promises, but the first two months of this government...
Pakistan’s private-sector employees are facing so many problems. Private firms do not follow the minimum wage set by...
The current economic crisis demands a considerable reduction in the import bill which is projected to be around $75...
Sindh recently experienced a challenging situation in the form of the first phase of the local bodies elections. As...
Comments