Tariq Pervez elected as President PBF

KARACHI: Former Mr Pakistan Tariq Pervez, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Tariq Zafar from Sindh were elected as the President and the General Secretary, respectively, of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation at Peshawar Services Club on Monday.

All winners except the secretary general were elected unopposed. Tariq secured 13 votes, while his rival Syed Saeed Jamil, also from Sindh, got only one vote.

According to the information provided by the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation the meeting also decided that Pakistani athletes would participate in the forthcoming Mr Asia in Kyrgyzstan and World Cup in Korea and World Bodybuilding Championship to be held in November this year in Spain.