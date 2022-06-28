Cycle rally held for climate justice

A group of cyclists, particularly girls, hailing from the coastal neighbourhood of Ibrahim Hyderi took part in a cycle rally on Sunday to raise awareness about climate justice among the youth.

Yasmeen Shah, convener of the Pakistan Eco-social Movement (PESM), led the rally to make the local fisherfolk community aware of the harmful impacts of LNG projects on marine ecology.

The participants held banners and placards demanding an end to the use of fossil fuels that destroy the climate and the environment. They also raised the issue of rapid mangrove deforestation due to the plans to instal a gas pipeline in the sea. PESM team members told the participants that the use of LNG for generating electricity has further aggravated the climate. They said that Pakistan is among the top 10 countries where forests are being rapidly destroyed.