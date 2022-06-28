KP govt, PRCS to work for better climate

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will work jointly with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Merged Areas (PRCS-MA) to tackle the effects of climate change, said Syed Ishtiaq Urmar, provincial minister for forests, environment and wildlife

He was speaking at the “Launching Ceremony of Phase II -Climate advocacy and coordination for resilient action” in the Jamrud subdivision of the Khyber tribal district.The minister said over 60 people had been arrested across the province for intentionally setting fire to the forests in various places.

He said the KP government would fully support the Pakistan Red Crescent Society in planting trees and tackling climate change effects.Dr Noorul Haq Qadri, a former federal minister, said at the ceremony that Islam, Hadith, and the Holy Quran instruct us to save water, plant trees, and maintain a clean environment.

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society for Merged Districts Asif Khan Mehsud said that PRCS will plant 100 million indigenous trees in all the tribal districts.Asif Khan Mehsud hoped the planting of fruit trees would improve the livelihood of the marginalized community while the provincial government could play an important role in this regard.