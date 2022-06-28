Body placed outside KP Assembly to protest murder

PESHAWAR: A large number of villagers on Monday placed the body of a man on the road outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to protest his cold-blooded murder allegedly by the rivals.

One Mohammad Tariq from Mohammadzai village on Dilzak Road told officials at Akbarpura Police Station that his uncle Ihsanullah left home in the morning. He alelged their rivals Ramazan Ali, Abbas and others kidnapped their uncle and later shot him dead.

The man said the rivals also beheaded and maimed the body of Ihsan to spread terror in the area.They later blocked the road outside the KP Assembly by placing the body of the deceased.The protesters said the rivals were influential and that the local police were reluctant to take action against them.

They alleged the accused were also involved in selling drugs and attacking the police.Thousands of vehicles were stranded due to the road blockade after the protest and the local traffic police failed to regulate the flow of the traffic.

Meanwhile, one Faisal was killed and his friends Adnan, Junaid and three passersby were injured when three armed men opened fire on them at a roadside eatery in Hashtnagri. The brother of Faisal told police the decreased along with his friends had gone to a music party and was having tea at the eatery when three men in a car opened fire on them.