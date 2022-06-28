KP govt to provide more funds to control LSD

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Monday decided to provide funds to the Livestock Department on an urgent basis to purchase more anti- Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) vaccines to protect cattle.

A handout said the decision was made during a meeting that reviewed the latest situation of LSD of cattle in the province and steps being taken to control the spread of the disease. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired the meeting.

Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Secretary Livestock Muhammad Israr and other relevant officials attended the meeting.The participants deliberated matters pertaining to containing the spread of the contagious disease and several decisions were made.

Briefing the meeting about the latest situation of the LSD, it was told that first such case was reported in April this year from Dera Ismail Khan and thousands of animals had been affected across the province so far.

Also, 25 districts have been partially affected by LSD whereas the mortality rate of LSD was up to 5 per cent.It was told that in the wake of the forthcoming Eidul Azha, the risk of the LSD spread could increase due to bigger movement of cattle into the province.

Touching upon the measures being taken to contain the spread of the LSD, it was informed that LSD Task Force had been established at the provincial level while animal check-posts were established at provincial and district entry points.

It was added that anti-tick spray campaigns were carried out covering 0.8 million animals.Similarly, 2,74,000 doses of vaccine had been procured and supplied to affected districts. Moreover, a mobile application had been developed for timely reporting of the LSD cases.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to ramp up efforts to contain the spread of the LSD and put in place an effective mechanism for all-time monitoring of LSD.He also directed the Finance and Livestock departments to finalise all matters related to the release of required funds for purchasing more vaccines.