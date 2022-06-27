 
Monday June 27, 2022
World

France caps visitor numbers at Marseille Calanques coves

By AFP
June 27, 2022

MARSEILLE: Two popular coves in the "Calanques" area near Marseille, among southern France´s main attractions, saw visitor numbers capped on Sunday for the first time to protect their fragile ecosystem.

The coast between Marseille and Cassis features France´s best-known Calanques, age-old rock formations featuring steep cliffs, offering spectacular views, rare marine fauna and protected swimming.

