France caps visitor numbers at Marseille Calanques coves

MARSEILLE: Two popular coves in the "Calanques" area near Marseille, among southern France´s main attractions, saw visitor numbers capped on Sunday for the first time to protect their fragile ecosystem.
The coast between Marseille and Cassis features France´s best-known Calanques, age-old rock formations featuring steep cliffs, offering spectacular views, rare marine fauna and protected swimming.
