Customers decry faulty POS

HANGU: The poor people here are facing difficulty purchasing daily use items from the utility stores at discounted rates due to the faulty point of sale systems at these outlets.

Talking to this scribe, the customers demanded the government to rectify the faulty point of sale systems at the utility stores to facilitate the poor people. A daily wager said that he had been waiting to purchase sugar and cooking oil from the utility store, but the point of sale system had developed some fault. He said he had to go home empty-handed despite waiting all day, hoping the fault would be removed.