Zahida Gul’s verses elevate thinking

Zahida Gul Razzaq is infinitely passionate about poetry’s innate power to heal and instill hope. Her poems cover poignant topics like loss and grief; she makes sure to infuse her free-spirited energy into everything she writes.

When she is not pouring her heart onto the page, you can find this avid adventurer hanging out with her best friend. She is a poet who shares her perspective of the world honestly. Her poems are emotional and focused on everyday life. She talks about how valuable friendship is, but how fragile it can be when trust is gone.

She also expresses notions about truth and lies and, how painful it can be to discover a half-truth. She also has a motivational aspect that encourages us to move forward in our lives.

Her poetry collection Shesha-e-Dil is a compendium that shows how even sad or hostile situations can be expressed in harmony. The author’s words help heal broken hearts and overcome conflict.

The presentation is good and the poems follow a coherent order in line with their theme. I was pleased to see Zahida Gul recounting her vivid experiences so forcefully and from such a different perspective. She speaks of even more things and reminds us that those we have known in the past are still part of our hearts.

The poet’s language is emotional and accessible and the book is very enjoyable to read. It is easier to enjoy poetry when expressed on a general level that anyone can understand. This selection avoids the superfluous and concentrates on the ideas the poet wishes to convey.