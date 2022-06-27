Shan reaches 1000-run mark in county

HOVE, England: Pakistan’s left-handed opener, Shan Masood, has made history as he became the first player to pass 1,000 first-class runs in the English County Championship this season.

Shan achieved the milestone during his 46 runs knock against Sussex while representing Derbyshire County Cricket Club.

Shan has 1037 runs to his name in the County Championship in 8 matches (12 innings) this season.

Shan is considerably ahead of Nottinghamshire’s Ben Duckett who is second in the runs-getter chart with 764 runs. The left-handed opener is averaging close to 95 and has scored three centuries, including a score of 239. The Pakistani opener also has four half-centuries to his name.



Earlier in the season, Masood made history as he became the first Pakistani opener to score a double hundred in the English County Championship.

Shan, who is leading Derbyshire in the T20 Blast, is in a startling form in the T20 format.

He is currently second on the highest runs-getter list in the T20 Blast with 5 half-centuries to his name.