Shan named Derbyshire’s captain for T20 Blast

DERBY: Pakistan’s left-handed batter Shan Masood has been named Derbyshire Falcons captain ahead of the 2022 Vitality Blast.
Masood, who has led Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League (PSL), has been in terrific form. He scored 844 runs in nine innings in County Championship, including three centuries, two of which passed 200.
“Shan has an aura about him, he has a stature and the players support him,” Derbyshire Head of Cricket Mickey Arthur said.
“He comes in as captain and Leus du Plooy will be vice-captain, so there’s a leadership change there, and one that I’m excited to see go about their work in white ball cricket.”
MILAN: Two of Europe’s most passionate fan bases will descend on Tirana for Wednesday’s Conference League final, a...
APRICA, ITALY: Czech rider Jan Hirt took the 16th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday to claim his first ever...
KABUL: Afghanistan on Tuesday announced its squads for the three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20 clashes...
DHAKA: The International Cricket Council will soon re-introduce neutral umpires despite the Covid-19 pandemic...
KARACHI: Army Whites won the DHA Inter-Departmental National Boxing Championship which concluded at Lahore on...
ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan and Mohammad Shoaib checked into the 39th CAS Khyber Cup National Ranking Tennis men’s singles...
Comments