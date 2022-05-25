Shan named Derbyshire’s captain for T20 Blast

DERBY: Pakistan’s left-handed batter Shan Masood has been named Derbyshire Falcons captain ahead of the 2022 Vitality Blast.

Masood, who has led Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League (PSL), has been in terrific form. He scored 844 runs in nine innings in County Championship, including three centuries, two of which passed 200.

“Shan has an aura about him, he has a stature and the players support him,” Derbyshire Head of Cricket Mickey Arthur said.

“He comes in as captain and Leus du Plooy will be vice-captain, so there’s a leadership change there, and one that I’m excited to see go about their work in white ball cricket.”