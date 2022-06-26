Baby among three dead in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO: At least three people are dead, and eight others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. The youngest victim includes a 5-month-old girl.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 20, was shot in the West Pullman neighbourhood on Friday evening. Police said around 8:10 pm, an unknown offender fired shots, in the 11700 block of South Princeton – striking the victim in the neck.

The victim then self-transported to Roseland Hospital in critical condition. A 5-month-old girl is dead, and a 41-year-old man is wounded following a shooting in South Shore on Friday evening. Around 6:45 pm, the child was inside of a vehicle, in the 7700 block of S South Shore, when an unknown vehicle approached the victim's vehicle -- an occupant from within fired shots.