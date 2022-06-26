Youth’s tortured body recovered

LAHORE :” Body of a 25-year-old man with marks of torture has been recovered from Baghbanpura on Saturday.

A passerby spotted the body lying near Basti Mor and alerted police. A team reached the spot and removed the body to morgue for autopsy.

They also collected forensic evidences from crime scene. Police said that the victim had marks of torture on his body and might have been subjected to severe torture before being murdered. Police were investigating the matter and trying to ascertain his identity.