Broken promises

Our leaders have learned nothing from past mistakes. Instead of creating a consensus and forging unity in national interests, they struggle to gain popularity to win elections. Those who do not pay attention to history are condemned to repeat it. The founder of Pakistan equated bribery with poison. Unfortunately, his early demise caused a vacuum in the rank and file of his political party. His successors failed to follow his vision of a modern, corruption-free state. Instead, they adopted a lifestyle incommunicative with their resources and approached the IMF for loans.

Our leaders pledge to work hard and move ahead, but they fail to work together for the country’s progress. Every leader who assumed power did everything s/he wished but ignored what was needed for the nation.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad