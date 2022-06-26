 
Sunday June 26, 2022
Buzdar’s bane

June 26, 2022

Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar has complained that the province’s government has allotted him ‘malfunctioning and defective’ vehicles. All I want to ask him is the following question: did we ever complain to him about ‘malfunctioning and defective’ governance?

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

