My right to shop

The government has called for the closure of markets at 9pm to conserve energy. Some people suggest that these measures will only last a month. This decision has disturbed a large number of people as they prefer shopping at night to save them from the scorching sun. Karachi, once known as the city of lights, has now turned into a dark place.
The government is requested not to disturb the lives of citizens any more. We do not have the energy to go into ‘lockdown’ mode once again.
Asif Khan
Karachi
Everywhere we look, we see worried faces that are unable to figure out how to run their households. Our country’s...
The first spell of the pre-monsoon rain has exposed the huge claims made by Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab about...
Pakistan is facing an acute water shortage. I am a resident of Kahuta, a small city near Rawalpindi, Punjab. Residents...
Global warming is a major problem that has affected all countries. People living in the Global South are most affected...
Our leaders have learned nothing from past mistakes. Instead of creating a consensus and forging unity in national...
Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar has complained that the province’s government has allotted him...
Comments