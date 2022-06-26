My right to shop

The government has called for the closure of markets at 9pm to conserve energy. Some people suggest that these measures will only last a month. This decision has disturbed a large number of people as they prefer shopping at night to save them from the scorching sun. Karachi, once known as the city of lights, has now turned into a dark place.

The government is requested not to disturb the lives of citizens any more. We do not have the energy to go into ‘lockdown’ mode once again.

Asif Khan

Karachi