Gold drops Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs600 per tola on Saturday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs141,000 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs515 to Rs120,885.
In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $3 to $1,827 per ounce.
Silver rates stood the same at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,337.44.
Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs3,000 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.
