Nadeem appointed director of Pakistan Junior League

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former Test cricketer and Director National High Performance Centre (NHPC) Nadeem Khan as the director of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

It has also been learnt that the PCB has also contacted different cricket bodies to rope in foreign players for Junior League.

Nadeem, who is currently working as director of High-Performance Centre, has taken over PJL matters too.

PCB has paced up preparations for the newly-introduced junior league for U19 players. The PCB has reached out to counterparts of different countries to lure foreign players for the event.

Most of the cricket boards have responded positively to their players’ participation in the extravaganza which will be played from October 1-15 in Lahore.

On Friday, Raja once again termed ‘PJL’ a project very close to his heart. “I always wanted to do something for grassroots cricket. PJL will help us find talented cricketers, that’s why it is so close to my heart,” the PCB boss told the media.