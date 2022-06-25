Tunisian president faces ‘serious threats’

TUNIS: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied is the target of "serious threats", the interior ministry said on Friday, 11 months since the head of state staged a dramatic power grab.
"According to credible information and investigations still underway, the president of the republic and the presidency as an institution are the target of serious threats," spokeswoman Fadhila Khelifi told journalists. "There is a plan by groups both at home and abroad to target the security of the president" and to "damage state security and create chaos" in the North African country, she said.
