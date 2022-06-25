ICRC offers support for health interventions

Islamabad: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) also offered its support for the government of Pakistan to strengthen federal and provincial laws for the protection of healthcare, facilitate capacity building of federal health institutions, and improve the provision of physical rehabilitation services across the country.

The offer was made when a delegation of ICRC met Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel, Special Secretary Health Irikhar Shallwant, and DG Health Dr. Shabana Salem. The ICRC team apprised Patel of the its humanitarian efforts in Pakistan, with a focus on its physical rehabilitation as well as the need for increased protection of healthcare.

The delegation Included Jamal Khan, Deputy Head of Delegation, Dr Mirwais Khan, Head of the Healthcare in Danger (HCID) Initiative, and Imad Aldibee, Programme Manager for the ICRC's Physical Rehabilitation programme in Pakistan. The delegation was accompanied by Former Executive Director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, Dr. Seemin Jamali.

Patel appreciated the humanitarian support provided by ICRC over the years and reiterated the government's commitment to provide universal health coverage to everyone in Pakistan. Moreover, he emphasized the need to do more to facilitate persons with disabilities, encourage their social inclusion, and enable a safer working environment for healthcare workers.

The minister assured ICRC of the support of the Ministry of National Health Services for its humanitarian activities. Both sides also decided to further pursue a strengthened partnership and joint activities for improving the country’s health indicators with a focus on persons with disabilities.