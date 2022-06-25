 
Peshawar

Polio case reported in North Waziristan

By News Desk
June 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported a new case of polio as the health authorities diagnosed an eight-month-old baby boy with poliovirus in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali Union Council (UC) 7, local media reported on Friday.

The health ministry’s spokesperson confirmed the detection of a new polio case in North Waziristan. The number of cases in Mir Ali has reached eight. The spokesperson said that this year’s cases were reported in North Waziristan and emergency steps are being taken to curb its spread.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel sought cooperation from the people to eliminate the poliovirus.

