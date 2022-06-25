NIG chief calls on Kuwait’s envoy

KARACHI: Reyadh AAA Edrees, CEO of Kuwait’s multi-billion dollar conglomerate - National Industries Group (NIG) on his visit to Pakistan called on the ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan, H.E Mr. Nassar Abdulrahman J. Almutairi, a statement said on Friday.

The NIG holds stakes in Meezan Bank and Karachi based sole power distributor, K-Electric.

Mr. Shan Ashary, chairman of KE's Board of Directors (Right) and Mr. Moonis Abdullah Alvi, CEO of K-Electric also joined Mr Edrees in his call on the ambassador of Kuwait, whereby both sides discussed important matters, including Kuwait's strategic investments and continued support to Pakistan for socio-economic development.