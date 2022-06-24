Anti-encroachments drive launched in Swat

MINGORA: The district administration on Thursday launched an operation to curb illegal constructions, encroachments, and accumulation of debris along with the river Swat.

The decision to launch the anti-encroachment operation was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai at Commissioner’s office Saidu Sharif.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Malakand Division Zeeshan Asghar, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, District Police Officer Swat Zahid Nawaz Marwat, and other officials.

The meeting also approved the formation of a committee to work out a strategy for identifying the encroachments and other illegal activities along the river Swat.

Assistant Commissioner Bahrain will led the committee and SDO Irrigation and TMO Bahrain will be part of the Committee. The SDO Irrigation has been assigned the responsibility of identifying encroachments under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa River Protection Act amended 2014. Chairing the meeting, Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai expressed outrage over illegal constructions and debris being dumped around the Swat River.

Strict action should be taken against encroachers, said the commissioner, adding, that a committee was being formed to move forward under a comprehensive plan.