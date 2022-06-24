CDA chairman visits Green, Blue lines bus service projects

Islamabad: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amer Ali Ahmed has directed the officials concerned to complete the work on Green Line and Blue Line Bus Service projects.

In this connection, the CDA chairman on Thursday visited the bus stations being established at Koral, Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) and Bhara Kahu and examined the progress made so far.

The chairman was informed that the Bhara Kahu Station would be completed in one month time while work on PIMS and Koral stations was also in progress at full pace. In the light of directives by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the two bus services would be linked with the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus and Orange Line project (Peshawar Morr to the Islamabad International Airport. The chairman in his comments said the residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad would get better transport facilities with the start of two bus services.