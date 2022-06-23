CP, Northern CCA squads announced

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced 19 and 11 teams of Central Punjab and Northern, respectively, for the City Cricket Association Tournament 2022-23.

With this, the PCB has unveiled all 93 City Cricket Association sides (Balochistan 13, Central Punjab 19, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 19, Northern 11, Sindh 17 and Southern Punjab 14).

The tournament has already commenced in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Central Punjab, Northern and Southern Punjab will host matches from Friday (tomorrow). The tournament will conclude on July 21.

This tournament is a pathway for selection in the Cricket Association sides, which play four-day first-class, non first-class three-day, one-day and T20 competitions in the senior PCB domestic men’s season.

The performers of last year’s CCA tournament, players who have featured in last year’s CA U19 events and those who are not eligible to feature in future U19 tournaments have been selected.

The remaining players were selected through open trials with preference given to performers of clubs’ winter league.