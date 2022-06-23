PCB BoG meeting today

LAHORE:·The 69th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be held on Thursday (today) with the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja seeking approval to hold the Junior Premier League and for the annual PCB budget.

The meeting will start at 11.30 am at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore and in this high-profile meeting, PCB's chairman Ramiz Raja, COO Salman Naseer and CFO Javed Murtaza will present financial budget for 2022-23.

According to sources, central contracts for players will be announced this week after the approval of annual budget.

Reportedly, for the first time in history, PCB is going to give separate contracts for ODIs and Test matches.

Those playing all three formats regularly will get two contracts. These players are Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, and Hassan Ali.