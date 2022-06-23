Lawyer commits suicide after shooting wife, in-laws

A lawyer allegedly committed suicide after shooting and injuring his wife and in-laws in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area on Wednesday.

In other incidents, a woman was killed by her former husband in Baldia Town and a young man shot himself dead in the Mehmoodabad area as his family had been delaying his marriage.

The shooting in Gulistan-e-Jauhar took place in Block 14 of the locality. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualties to a hospital.

Advocate Mansoor Ahmed was taken to a private hospital in an injured state where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said, adding that the other injured persons, including Mansoor’s 25-year-old wife Shahzain, 50-year-old mother-in-law Shaheen Begum, 55-year-old father-in-law Sohail Ahmed and Shahzain’s aunt Afshan, were being treated at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

According to police, Mansoor and his in-laws had not been on friendly terms of late and the injured father-in-law had registered a case against him on June 13. District East SSP Abdur Raheem Sherazi told the media said that the lawyer had married Shahzain about six months ago but things did not go well between them as the wife had applied for a divorce after leaving her husband’s house.

“They were called at the house of their relative to resolve the matter between the couple where the deceased advocate took out his gun and opened indiscriminate fire on his wife and in-laws. He later shot himself,” said police.

The deceased lawyer was an advocate at the City Courts and lived in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Police have seized the pistol used in the incident and registered a case. In another incident, a woman identified as 40-year-old Razia, wife of Zareen, was shot and killed inside a house in Baldia Town’s Shanti Nagar area within the limits of the Ittehad Town police station.

The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. After hearing gunshots, people in the neighbourhood gathered at the spot and managed to nab the suspect while he was trying to flee the scene.

The suspect, who was identified as Israr, was later handed over to the police. Quoting initial investigations, police said the arrested man was the former husband of the victim who had married another man after getting a divorce from him. However, Israr had reportedly been teasing her after the divorce.

Police have also seized the weapon used in the incident. A case has been registered and investigations are under way. In an unusual suicide, a young man shot himself dead for not getting married in the Mehmoodabad area. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Saeed, son of Shafiq.

He was initially wounded after he shot himself and was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries. SHO Ejaz Pathan said the deceased youth used to sell ‘Seekh Kabab’ on a cart near his residence and was trying to convince his family to hold his marriage but the family was delaying his marriage, due to which he had a quarrel with his family members and he shot himself. Further investigations are under way.