Bakery sealed

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of Naeem Bakers and lodged an FIR against the food business operator besides discarding 130kg unwholesome items.

The authority took action against the bakery for using rotten eggs in the preparation of bakery items and failing to meet the food safety standards. The factory was functional in the area of Bund Road. This was informed by PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon. He said that the raiding team found the contamination of loose colours, rotten eggs and expired chemicals in the bakery products. He said that substandard cake rusk, bread and cakes prepared with rotten eggs were to be supplied in different areas. He said that the team also witnessed the usage of rusty vessels, the presence of insects on sweets and fungus layers on shelves.