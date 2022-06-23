European Mission approves 12m Euro grant for Wasa

LAHORE:European Mission has approved a grant of 12 million Euros for Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) in Lahore and Faisalabad.

In this regard, an online meeting was held at Wasa head office here on Wednesday. The Agency MD Ghafran Ahmed chaired the meeting while Wasa MD Faisalabad Abu Bakar Imran and representatives of European Mission attended the meeting via a video link.

The meeting discussed the final stages of approval of the grant, which will be used by Wasa Lahore and Faisalabad for improving water supply system, revenue system, provision of modern IT facilities and reduction in non-revenue water.

This grant will help to build Agency on modern lines, said MD and thanked the European Mission for the grant. He assured the meeting that the grant would be used through a transparent system.

LWMC, PITB sign MoU to improve service delivery: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) took another step towards better monitoring and evaluation of the employees by introducing android-based system in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

In this regard, LWMC CEO Rafia Haider and Punjab Information Technology Board DG E-Governance Sajid Latif signed an MoU here on Wednesday. LWMC Chairman Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan was also present on this occasion.

Through the android-based system attendance of workers will be checked which will help in increasing the service delivery. Besides this, the employee management, online transfers, postings and other features will also be executed with the help of this modern system.

Talking on the occasion, LWMC Chairman Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan stated that the government wanted to provide exemplary cleanliness services to the citizens of provincial metropolis. “The best use of technology in line with modern requirements will make the company more stable”.