PIMS strike ends amidst another round of assurances

Islamabad: The employees of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) announced an end to their ongoing strike here on Wednesday after Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel assured them the PIMS will continue to be a public sector entity; its employees will continue to retain their status as civil servants; and the PIMS Bill 2022 would be passed by the Senate on Monday, after incorporation of the proposed amendments.

“Using a constitutional route, our government has rescued the people of Pakistan from a government that had multiplied the miseries of the common man. There was no logic behind privatizing a government institution. The Ministry of Health has its own set of rules; why then should there be any need for introduction of new rules,” Patel questioned during a speech that he delivered at PIMS to appease the protestors.

Addressing the employees of PIMS, Patel said, “The government’s basic purpose is to liberate you. Nobody can rob you of your hard-earned status. PIMS will work independent of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University.” He assured the protestors that he would be present in the Senate to have the amended bills passed, and urged them to resume their duties in the OPDs and wards.