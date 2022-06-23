School principal held for assault attempt

PESHAWAR: The principal of a private school was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a nine-year-old student on the Phandu Road, it was learnt.
Reports said the Phandu police arrested the principal of a private school, Shoaib after the uncle of a female student complained the accused attempted to sexually assault his niece. He said the siblings of the girl were in the other classroom. The school was open despite the fact all educational institutions have been closed for summer vacations.
