JI holds KP-wide protests against target-killing of youth in Waziristan

PESHAWAR: The Youth Wing of Jamaat-e-Islami staged protest demonstrations across the province on Wednesday to condemn the target-killing of four young men in North Waziristan, including a worker of the party and district president of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Asadullah Shaheed,

The protestors urged Chief Minister Mehmud Khan and Inspector General Police Moazzam Jah Ansari to ensure an early arrest of the killers and ensure the safety of the people.

If they can’t provide protection to the people, they should quit government and offices, said provincial president of the party Prof Mohammad Ibraheem Khan.

The protest demonstrations were arranged on the call of the provincial chief of the party.

Big gatherings were held in the provincial metropolis, North Waziristan, Swabi, Charsadda, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and other parts of the province.

The protestors were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans seeking the early arrest of the killers, justice for the martyrs and an end to the drama of “unknown elements”.

In his statement, Prof Ibraheem Khan termed the targeted killing of the four youthful active social workers of North Waziristan a couple of days ago as the most tragic and painful incident. He said that the killing of innocent people at the hands of so-called “unknown elements” was intolerable. He strongly condemned the incident.

Prof Ibraheem Khan said that Asadullah and his young friends from different ideological backgrounds were working for the well-being of their people and the development of their area, which has been badly affected by the long spell of terrorism.

They were looking after orphans, supporting widows and selflessly doing welfare activities in their neglected and deliberately kept backward area.

He said that if the government and the law-enforcement agencies were true in their claim to have cleared North Waziristan of terrorism, why was a series of target killings continued there.

The JI leader said that the government and the security agencies should tell who was involved in the killing of the innocent young and highly qualified persons.

He said that the chief minister and provincial police chief should ensure the arrest of the killers at the earliest and provide protection to the people of the province.

The JI leader said his party would not sit silent over the martyrdom of Asadullah. If the government is unable to provide protection and justice to the people, it should quit and go home, he said.

In Peshawar, a protest demonstration was arranged outside Peshawar Press Club. The rally was attended by a large number of people. Provincial president of JI Youth Sohaibuddin Kakakhel addressed the rally.