OGDC discovers gas in Sindh

KARACHI: A joint venture of Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and the Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) has discovered oil and gas from an exploratory well in District Tando Allah Yar, Sindh Province.

OGDCL, the operators, in a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange said Nim East-1 was spudded in on March 21, 2022 as an exploratory well by using OGDCL's in-house expertise and in close collaboration with the GHPL team. The well was drilled down to 2,573 meters.

“Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, drill stem Test-1 in the Basal Sand has tested 1,400 barrels of oil per day and 5.02 million standard cubic feet per day gas through choke size 32/64 at Well Head Flowing Pressure of 1820 Pounds per Square Inch.”

The discovery is the 11th in Nim Block which shows the commitment of Nim Joint Venture Partners to exploit the hydrocarbon potential of the block besides reflection of aggressive exploration strategy.

Discovery will help in mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of joint venture entities and the country, it added.