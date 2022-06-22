Counter terrorism system to be installed at police offices

Islamabad : To counter the terrorism threats and in the perspective of law and order situation, the police bosses have decided to install entry and exit control system in the entire police edifices of the police departments.

Keeping in view terrorism threats and the current law and order situation, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police Tuesday directed to install entry and exit control system at all offices including those of IGP, DIGs, SSPs, SPs, police stations, traffic office, Diplomatic Enclave, Security Units, Special Branch and other sensitive installations.

The IGP Islamabad directed to enforce this system at all places from June 23. The officials informed that this system would be linked with the database of Nadra and Excise and Taxation offices.

They told that with the help of this system, the data of all the people coming to police offices, police stations and important places would be checked with the existing data. They added that it would also help to identify all the non-registered and non-custom paid vehicles and action would be taken against them as per law.

In this regard, they said that the concerned people would be provided with the cards having RIFD and QR codes and the system would also be expanded to other provinces to improve its ambit and its utility so that the access of suspects or anti-social elements to the important places could be abolished.