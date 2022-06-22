Cloudflare outage hits services globally

KARACHI: Cloudflare — a DNS service — experienced a global outage on Tuesday impacting several popular websites globally and in Pakistan.

Cloudflare confirmed the outage in a statement released on its Twitter handle. “The Cloudflare team is aware of the current service issues and is working to resolve as quickly as possible,” it noted. It is worth mentioning that Cloudflare is the most popular content delivery network by some margin. “A critical P0 incident was declared at approximately 06:34AM UTC (11:57am PST). Connectivity in Cloudflare’s network has been disrupted in broad regions,” the statement read. It mentioned that customers attempting to reach Cloudflare sites in impacted regions observed 500 errors. “The incident impacted all data plane services in our network,” it added, assuring that a fix has been implemented; however, “we are monitoring the results.” The company accounts for millions of customers worldwide including major enterprise firms.