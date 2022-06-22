Covid reminder

The recent increase in the Covid positivity rate shows that the coronavirus is still here. Over the last couple of months, the government has become a bit lenient towards the issue. It seems that the complete withdrawal of Covid-related restrictions has had a negative impact on our fight against the virus. There are still a large number of people who have not got themselves vaccinated.
The Covid positivity rate in Karachi and Hyderabad has gone above 10 per cent. No one is following SOPs, and mask-wearing has reduced to the minimum. The government, especially the Sindh government, must address the issue and resolve it on an immediate basis.
Sattar Samad
Turbat
