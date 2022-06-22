Miftah vows relief for real estate

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting with DHA Estate Agents Association on Tuesday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail assured of a relief to real estate sector in term of capital gain tax.

The delegation led by Mian Irfan Asad discussed taxes on real estate and presented suggestions for promotion of economic activities in the country.

During the meeting, the finance minister assured the delegation to consider a relief regarding capital gains tax.

He further directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to formulate a separate mechanism for facilitating non-filers oversees Pakistanis to revive business activities in the economy.

The government would consider proposals of the real estate sector for economic betterment of the country, Ismail said.