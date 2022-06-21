MoU inked to boost agri cooperation

Islamabad:China’s Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences (YAAS) and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) (designated by the embassy of Pakistan in Beijing) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote agricultural cooperation between China and Pakistan at an online signing ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony, Dr Wang Jihua, president of YAAS, noted that years of collaboration between YAAS and PARC have yielded fruitful results in areas such as wheat, potato, sugarcane, plant protection and banana.

Dr Wang further emphasised, “the effective information sharing in desert locust early warning and prevention and the collaborative research on wheat disease and breeding have become good examples of China-Pakistan sci-tech cooperation,” China Economic Net (CEN) reported. Highlighting the cooperation results between the two sides, Moin ul Haque, Pakistani Ambassador to China, said that he was more than “happy” to see Chinese experience and expertise have contributed to increased crop yield, plant protection and pest control in Pakistan.