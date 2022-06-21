Rains intensify threat of dengue larvae breeding

Rawalpindi:The present spell of showers in the Rawalpindi region has increased the threat of dengue ‘larvae breeding’, which requires extraordinary measures to handle it urgently as the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted more rains in the upcoming days.
Chief Executive Officer (District Health Authority) Dr Lubna Ishaq, while talking to APP, said that the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae and asked the concerned to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.
The CEO informed that surveillance was underway to detect the occurrence of dengue larvae, while punitive actions were also taken against dengue SOPs violators. She urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not to leave any place wet with stagnant water as the accumulation of water after rain was a major cause of mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue fever.
Islamabad:China’s Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council signed a...
Islamabad:The National Disaster Management Authority on Monday issued advisory for all departments concerned to...
Islamabad:Brahim Romani, ambassador Embassy of Algeria to Pakistan visited Pakistan Academy of Letters to meet with...
Islamabad:Speakers at a webinar called for tapping and promoting Pakistani handicrafts export potential. The webinar...
Rawalpindi:The final award distribution ceremony of NAQSH Digital Film Festival, a nationwide event to showcase short...
Islamabad:The United States Agency for International Development has celebrated the 75th anniversary of the cordial...
Comments