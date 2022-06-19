Govt’s solar energy project awarded

PESHAWAR: Asian Development Bank (ADB) has awarded the Excellence Award to the ongoing solar energy project under the Access to Clean Energy Program of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The project is being completed under the supervision of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (Pedo), a subsidiary of the Energy & Power Department, and it is in the final stage of completion.

Secretary Energy and Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah said that the KP government had crossed another milestone of success in development projects under the best strategy and people-friendly policy.

He added that it would help boost the economy and create new jobs. He congratulated Chief Executive Pedo Engr Naeem Khan and members of the project team working on solar energy projects and said that for their excellent performance, the Power Department had been awarded the Excellence Award by the Asian Development Bank for its successful implementation. He also paid tribute to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, under whose supervision several projects have been launched for the province.

Chief Executive Pedo Engr Naeem Khan thanked the management of the Asian Development Bank for their generous financial support to the provincial government, especially the Department of Energy & Power and its subsidiary Pedo in energy projects to provide electricity to the people of KP.