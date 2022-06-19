 
Sunday June 19, 2022
Islamabad

Seminar on dengue awareness held

By APP
June 19, 2022

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, RDA, here on Saturday organised a seminar and walk on dengue control and prevention with an aim to raise awareness against the disease.

Director Admin and Finance RDA thanking the officers of the Health Department said that the government departments and citizens should join hands to control the virus.

