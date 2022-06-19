This refers to the letter, ‘Without water’ (June 9) by Aqsa Soomro. It is true that the looming water crisis poses an alarming threat to the country’s economy. Pakistan is an agrarian economy, and the agriculture sector contributes around 24 per cent of the total GDP. Due to the unavailability of water, the agricultural sector is performing below capacity, disrupting the lives of farmers.

According to an IMF report, Pakistan ranks third in the world among countries facing acute water shortages. By 2050, the country is expected to reach a record water shortage. The persistent water issue also disrupts interprovincial harmony between Sindh and Punjab as the former often complains of the unfair distribution of water. The government needs to pay attention to this issue and save the agriculture sector.

Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro

Larkana