Gold continues to set new records

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs300 per tola on Saturday to a new all-time high price in Pakistan.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs145,800 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs258 to Rs125,000.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $6 to $1,840 per ounce.

Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained the same at Rs1,337.44. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs2,000 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.