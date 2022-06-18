Encroachments turning shoppers to mega marts

MARDAN: Several residents on Friday complained about encroachments and traffic problems in the city areas where many now prefer mega marts for shopping

Mohammad Imran, a customer in a marketplace, said that traffic jams are often witnessed in major bazaars of Mardan city, including Gaju Khan, Bank Road, Shahedano Bazaar and Khwaja Ganj Bazaar, which is why many customers now like to shop at the mega marts established on Nowshera road.

A trader said that due to traffic jams on Gaju Khan road, their business had been adversely affected as shoppers avoid visiting their premises.

Illegal showrooms of motorcycles and car parking lots have been set up along Shamsi Road. Also, U-turns on different roads of the city pose the risk of accidents in various places.

Some traders have again opened U-turns, which had earlier been closed by local authorities, while the majority of the rickshaws have also removed the route boards from their three-wheelers.

Mohammad Ilyas, an area resident, said that the main reason behind traffic jams in Mardan city is a huge number of Tezraftaar and Chingchi rickshaws as well as pushcarts.

Pedestrians also face problems because platforms are occupied by shopkeepers who park their vehicles like trailers, trucks and Datsun pick-ups for loading and unloading purposes.

Authorities have already banned the daytime entry of heavy vehicles in the main market, but this ban is often violated.

Also, traffic signals are required at Charsadda Chowk, Malakand Chowk and some other squares for smooth flow of vehicular traffic, said another area resident Mohammad Younas.

Traders in various markets have also placed their showcases outside their shops and thus encroached on footpaths.