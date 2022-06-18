144 Sikh pilgrims return to India

LAHORE: A group of 144 Sikh pilgrims returned to India on Friday after participating in the 10-day festivities of the Joar Mela. They were seen off at the Wagah border by Additional Secretary Shrines of ETB, Rana Shahid. Earlier, the Sikh guests were given a reception at the Gurdwara Dera Sahab where they were given special gifts on behalf of the chairman ETPB. The leader of the pilgrims, Sukhminder Singh expressed gratitude to the government of Pakistan.