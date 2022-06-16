Gold rises Rs550/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs550 per tola on Wednesday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs143,000 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs470 to Rs122,600.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $11 to $1,833 per ounce. Silver rates stood the same at Rs1,540 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,320.30. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs2,000 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.